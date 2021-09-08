Listen to the Playing for the Planet podcast series: Patrick Bamford, Chris Smalling, Jen Beattie, Gary Neville and more...
Sky Sports' new podcast series Playing for the Planet talks to names from Patrick Bamford to Gary Neville to find out how looking out for the planet drives them in sport. To tie in with the launch this week of Sky0's latest campaign, Sky Sports presenter David Garrido has spent his summer recording a brand new podcast series called Playing for the Planet. It seeks to get the viewpoint of footballers and teams driven by climate action and sustainability, explore their own unique perspectives on the subject, and see what lessons can be learned from them.www.skysports.com
