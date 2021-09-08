Listen to the Playing for the Planet podcast series: Patrick Bamford, Chris Smalling, Jen Beattie, Gary Neville and more...

Patrick Bamford has never shied away from the fact that he comes from a privileged background. He has rarely been able to, in fact, as it makes for good articles.Bamford is far from the first posh footballer, though. He is not the only one currently playing in the Premier League. The acceleration of English football’s growth from working class roots over the past 30 years means that many of today’s players are drawn from more comfortable backgrounds than their forebears.Still, the only new addition to Gareth Southgate’s first England squad since Euro 2020 is the country’s most recognisably posh player...