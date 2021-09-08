MV boys take first at MFL

The MFL MarMac football team defeated New Hampton 42-14 on Aug. 28, in a unique season opener that spanned two days. The Bulldogs led 14-0—behind two Cullen McShane touchdowns—near the end of the first quarter Friday evening, when the game was halted due to an approaching storm. Minutes after players left the field and fans left the stands, the tornado siren sounded in Monona. An hour later, with rain still pouring and strong winds having pushed some of the bleachers onto the football field, the remainder of the game was postponed to Saturday evening.