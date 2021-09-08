CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MV boys take first at MFL

By Beth Lutgen blutgen@wcinet.com
manchesterpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the fifth consecutive year, Maquoketa Valley’s boys’ cross country team won the varsity portion of the MFL MarMac Bulldog Invitational, Sept. 2. Senior Nolan Ries led the pack of Wildcats with a first-place finish in 17:20. Cy Huber second (17:31), Michael Schaul fifth (18:18), Arion Rave 15th (19:31) and Matthew Schaul 18th (19:45) rounded out the scoring five. George Livingston and Toby Grimm placed 22nd (20:16) and 24th (20:19).

