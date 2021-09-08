High lake levels put damper on Labor Day boating

As the unofficial end to summer has come, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources gives some safety reminders for those spending the weekend outdoors. Boaters heading out on the lake are recommended to plan ahead of time and avoid peak hours and large crowds. Similar to driving a car, anyone operating behind the wheel of a boat should never consume alcohol. Every boat must have life jackets for everyone on board. Slow down and watch for other boaters and watercrafts and make sure to follow all posted signs and warnings. For those looking to swim this weekend the DNR recommends no one swim alone as the state’s public beaches do not have lifeguards on duty. Parents, remember to keep young children within arm’s reach. Similar to boating, avoid using alcohol while swimming and pay attention to all posted signs.