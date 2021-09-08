CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Aeterna Noctis December date for the 2D Metroidvania

By Marques
gamingideology.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper Aeternum Game Studios announces that: Aeterna Noctis Releases December 15 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Switch. A new gameplay teaser for the handdrawn 2D Metroidvania is already out. Aeterna Noctis presented in March.

gamingideology.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metroidvania#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Ps4#Aeternum Game Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video GamesCNET

PlayStation Plus: 23 free games you can download in September

September's free collection of games for PlayStation Plus subscribers are in. From Sept. 7, subscribers can get Hitman 2, Overcooked All You Can Eat and Predator Hunting Grounds for free. You should be excited about two of those games, can you guess which?. You need PlayStation Plus to play PS4...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Blast big alien bees in the demo for retro Metroidvania shooter Biota

Suiting up as a mercenary member of the Gemini II squad to dive into a mine crawling with alien creatures to harvest precious Viridium sounds sounds right off the back of an ancient cartridge box. That's definitely by design, because B.I.O.T.A is a Metroidvania 'em up with a rather retro face. It's also a shooter with some nice modern concessions like manual saves and teleportation escapes for those of us who have nightmares about the platformers of yore. You can take a shot at it in Biota's demo before it launches in full later this year.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Blast Brigade Is A Trigger-Happy Take On The Metroidvania Genre

Blast Brigade Preview: Unloading A Full Clip Of Nostalgia Onto Steam Early Access. The Metroidvania genre seems to be more popular than ever lately, especially among indie developers. With that said, it takes a special twist to stand out from the crowded pack. For example, the recently released ENDER LILLIES: Quietus of the Knights spiced things up by allowing you to amass a ghostly entourage to obtain powerful spirit skills. While Unbound: Worlds Apart instead allowed players to manipulate the very fabric of reality to navigate its rich fantasy world. Blast Brigade vs. The Evil Legion of Dr. Cread takes a more blunt-force approach. Featuring the kind of punchy, trigger-happy gunplay you’d expect from a Metal Slug or Contra title along with a vibrant cartoon art style, it’s an action-packed adventure that makes a strong first impression.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Metroid Dread: overview trailer

In less than a month, the long-awaited Metroid 5 aka. Metroid Dread will be released worldwide. In order to tide fans and newcomers alike until launch day, Nintendo have shared the usual overview trailer for the game. This brand new trailer showcases the various gameplay features and elements of the...
Video Gamespsu.com

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch Review (PS5) – A Stunning Metroidvania Debut From Chinese Studio Ti Games

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch PS5 review. Let’s be honest, as far as anthropomorphic protagonists go, Rayton, a gruff looking (and sounding) rabbit with an oversized cybernetic fist, is pretty badass to say the least. Somewhat emblematic of the game at large then, F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch is a roundly entertaining and exceedingly technically accomplished effort that marks itself as a formidable inaugural effort from Chinese studio Ti Games.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Sol Cresta dated for December launch & will get story DLC from Hideki Kamiya

The studio made the announcement as part of Japanese indie game festival BitSummit (as per Gematsu). The studio also revealed during the event that the game will be getting a Story Mode DLC entitled the ‘Sol Cresta Dramatic Downloadable Content‘. This pack will include a new voiced story, penned by none other than Viewtiful Joe and Bayonetta director Hideki Kamiya. We’re promised more details on that aforementioned Story DLC at a later time. Stay tuned for more, then.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Metroid Prime 2D Remake Developers Remove Demo After Legal Notice

Fans have been excited about the development of an independent game based on Metroid Prime since the demo was launched last April. However, the Prime 2D Metroid Prime remake might not even see the light of day after the developers took the demo down after being subjected to legal pressure.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

New Metroidvania Crowsworn has Spandex-Tight Controls

New metroidvania Crowsworn is a recent Kickstarter funded game that puts players into a ruined yet gorgeous, hand-drawn world, all with “spandex-tight” controls to boot. Crowsworn is planned for a release across Windows PC (via Steam), Mac, and Linux, as well as Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft consoles – however developer Mongoose Rodeo notes as we are between two console generations they can’t guarantee it’ll release on all platforms simultaneously.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Brief Impressions: F.I.S.T. is a metroidvania that struggles to land its punches

F.I.S.T. has all the trademarks of a good metroidvania: a sprawling map that can only be fully explored through acquiring new abilities and backtracking, an evolving combat system, plenty of boss fights, and hidden items to find. It also looks pretty swish at points, its dieselpunk aesthetic allowing the artists to create some beautiful vistas despite the 2D gameplay and viewpoint.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Top 10 Metroidvanias To Play Right Now

Hollow Knight boasts engaging combat, a haunting beauty, and a delicious difficulty that makes it one of the most beloved entries on this list. Players control a diminutive knight fighting to keep a kingdom of sapient bugs from falling to a devastating infection. Combat feels great, and flexible upgrades encourage you to tinker with different builds to tackle an assortment of tough-as-nails enemies and intimidating bosses. Finding and purchasing a map to see the world can be annoying, but it forces you to internalize the eye-catching world. Hollow Knight’s skill ceiling may be higher than the average Metroidvania, but it rewards patience and skill with an engrossing adventure that continually gets better throughout its lengthy runtime. There’s a reason fans come running when even the slightest mention of the long-in-development sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong, hits the airwaves.
Video GamesNintendo Life

'Beyond A Steel Sky' Is A Spiritual Successor To A Beloved 1994 2D Adventure Classic

Every now and again, it pays off to be a fan of a cult classic, and today is that day for anyone who was hoping for a sequel to Beneath a Steel Sky, Revolution Software's dystopian point-and-click adventure game from 1994. You held out for almost 30 years, and finally, you're about to get your just deserts when Beyond a Steel Sky comes to Nintendo Switch in the Year of Our Luigi 2021.
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: A Great Metroidvania, Axiom Verge 2 Subverts Conventions

I came to Axiom Verge late, only playing the first game in series just a year or so ago. I knew it was considered one of the best retro-inspired modern metroidvanias, and it borrowed visually from one of my favorite games of all time: Metroid. Thematically and story-wise, Axiom Verge was its own thing. Axiom Verge 2 takes this even further away from Metroid, while solidly planting the roots for its own IP.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

New Aeterna Noctis gameplay trailer on PS5

Talavera de la Reina houses one of the most promising projects in the current Spanish video game scene, Eternal Night. The expected metroidvania en 2D is being developed by Eternal Game Studio, a team led by Fernando Sánchez and Hugo Gómez Ramos, which was born with the idea of ​​giving life to this project, and with whom we had the pleasure of speaking a few months ago.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Xbox News: Next Week on Xbox September 13 to 17

Welcome to Next Week on Xbox! Here we cover all the new games coming soon to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC as well as upcoming Xbox Game Pass and soon-to-be released [email protected] games! Get more details on these games below and click their profiles for pre-order details when available (release dates are subject to change). Let’s jump in!

Comments / 0

Community Policy