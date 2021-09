The last decade has provided players with a wealth of CRPGs to explore; the classic isometric days of roleplaying are definitely not forgotten. Pathfinder: Kingmaker’s successor, Wrath of the Righteous, lands this week on PC. Playing on console? Fear not. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is scheduled to hit PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 1, 2022. Okay, so that’s a little ways away, but it’s nice to see that games that would once be PC-only fare are getting excellent translations to console, taking into consideration the sweeping changes needed to shift from mouse-and-keyboard to controller gameplay. Check out the launch trailer right here.