CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oelwein, IA

Vikings race at Oelwein

By Bec Willenborg bwillenborg@wcinet.com
manchesterpress.com
 4 days ago

Running at Oelwein’s Hickory Grove Golf Course in what became their first meet of the season Aug. 31, the Edgewood-Colesburg boys placed 11th in the team race with a 302. Decorah, who copped five of six races on the day, claimed this one with a team score of 56. Center Point-Urbana was next at 76, followed by Jesup 91, Oelwein 99, Denver 105, Starmont 167, North Linn 220, West Delaware 225, Sumner-Fredericksburg 247, Dunkerton 262, Ed-Co, Columbus 308, Beckman 337, Wapsie Valley 366 and Union 367.

www.manchesterpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oelwein, IA
State
Delaware State
City
Delaware, IA
City
Decorah, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Edgewood, IA
City
Jesup, IA
Oelwein, IA
Sports
Decorah, IA
Sports
City
Colesburg, IA
City
Denver, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Carter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Center Point Urbana#Jesup 91#Oelwein 99#Starmont 167#Sumner Fredericksburg 247#Ed Co#Columbus 308#Wapsie Valley 366#Union 367#Noah Morris 81st#The Ed Co Girls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

FBI releases declassified 9/11 document after Biden order

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden. Relatives of the victims had called on...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden steps into legal fight with vaccine mandates

President Biden is barreling toward a fight with GOP-led states over his mandate for many private businesses to require employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. Biden on Thursday announced the sweeping rule, which applies to businesses with 100 or more workers, and issued similar requirements for most federal employees and for health care settings that receive federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

IAEA-Iran agreement raises hopes for fresh nuclear talks with U.S.

VIENNA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The U.N. atomic watchdog reached an agreement with Iran on Sunday to solve "the most urgent issue" between them, the overdue servicing of monitoring equipment to keep it running, raising hopes of fresh talks on a wider deal with the West. International Atomic Energy Agency...

Comments / 0

Community Policy