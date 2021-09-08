Vikings race at Oelwein

Running at Oelwein’s Hickory Grove Golf Course in what became their first meet of the season Aug. 31, the Edgewood-Colesburg boys placed 11th in the team race with a 302. Decorah, who copped five of six races on the day, claimed this one with a team score of 56. Center Point-Urbana was next at 76, followed by Jesup 91, Oelwein 99, Denver 105, Starmont 167, North Linn 220, West Delaware 225, Sumner-Fredericksburg 247, Dunkerton 262, Ed-Co, Columbus 308, Beckman 337, Wapsie Valley 366 and Union 367.