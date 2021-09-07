MSCI Downgrades Pakistan to Frontier Market After Four Years
Index provider MSCI Inc. downgraded Pakistan to a frontier market, four years after its ranking was raised to an emerging market. “Although the Pakistani equity market meets the requirements for market accessibility under the classification framework for emerging markets, it no longer meets the standards for size and liquidity,” according to a statement by MSCI. The proposal is to be implemented with the November semi‐annual index review, MSCI said.www.bloomberg.com
Comments / 0