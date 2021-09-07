CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

MSCI Downgrades Pakistan to Frontier Market After Four Years

By Faseeh Mangi
Bloomberg
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndex provider MSCI Inc. downgraded Pakistan to a frontier market, four years after its ranking was raised to an emerging market. “Although the Pakistani equity market meets the requirements for market accessibility under the classification framework for emerging markets, it no longer meets the standards for size and liquidity,” according to a statement by MSCI. The proposal is to be implemented with the November semi‐annual index review, MSCI said.

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msci#Equity Market#Emerging Markets#Frontier Market After#Msci Inc#Pakistani#Semi Annual
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets

Comments / 0

Community Policy