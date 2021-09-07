CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NO. 21-4-01747-8-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

By Ken Spurrell
Tacoma Daily Index
 8 days ago

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE In the Matter of the Estate of THOMAS JOHN BAUMAN,. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of the above entitled estate. Any person having a claim against said decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. DATED this 1st day of September, 2021.

