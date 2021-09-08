CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Photo of Indiana boys paying respects to military funeral draws nationwide praise

By BRAD UNDERWOOD
WSET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATESVILLE, Ind. (WKRC) — Two Batesville boys hit the brakes on their bikes when they came across a military funeral and burial service last week. The service at Batesville Methodist Cemetery was for 89-year-old Charles Everett Yorn. Jacqi Hornbach witnessed the boys stopping, standing still with their hands folded behind their backs and took a picture of it. She later would post it on Facebook. It read:

wset.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Funeral#The Boys#Veteran#Guns#Wkrc#Lane Moody#The United States Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Saint Charles, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Photos: Thousands gather along Interstate 70 to pay respects to Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz

The highway was lined from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to Baue funeral home in St. Charles on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 8, 2021 as the body of the Marine who died in a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan was escorted home. Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20, one of 13 U.S. service members killed last month in the attack, was a graduate of Fort Zumwalt South in 2019.
Batesville, INPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

Viral Moment: Boys on Bikes Pay Respects at Veterans Funeral

I know that sometimes the youth of America get a bad rap. I've had teenagers, and I know how challenging they can be, but I have to believe that there is a lot of really good hearted kids out there. Especially here in Acadiana, where we have so many close families. So it really warmed my heart to see some young boys getting a spotlight put on their gracious actions earlier this week.
Militaryalabamanews.net

PHOTO GALLERY: Biden Pays Respects to U.S. Troops Killed in Afghanistan

This combination of photos released by the 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton/U.S. Department of Defense shows twelve service members killed in the Kabul airport bombing in Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021. Top Row, from left: Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, Calif., Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, Calif., Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah, Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska, and Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts. Bottom Row, from left: Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana, Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas, Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri, Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyo., Navy Corpsman, Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio and Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee. Not pictured is Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Roseville, Calif., was also killed. (1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton/U.S. Department of Defense via AP)
Lawrence, MAnbcboston.com

PHOTOS: Hundreds Pay Respects to Fallen Marine From Lawrence

As the remains of Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo were escorted back to her hometown of Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, hundreds of people came out to pay their respects. Rosario Pichardo was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart after she was killed during the evacuation of Afghanistan.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Week

Biden pays respects to service members killed in Kabul

President Biden on Sunday traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to meet with the grieving families of the 13 U.S. service members killed last week in Kabul and witness the dignified transfer of their remains. As part of the dignified transfer process, flag-draped caskets carrying the remains were...
MilitaryNew York Post

Marine fired for slamming military over Afghan exit issues warning to superiors

The maverick Marine fired after he released a now-viral video slamming the US military for botching the exit from Kabul, issued a clear threat to his aging superiors Saturday. “The baby boomer’s turn is over,” Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller told The Post. “I demand accountability, at all levels. If we don’t get it, I’m bringing it.”
MilitaryPsychiatric Times

Paying Respect

We must not forget the cost of fighting... the lives of the brave men and women who serve and aim to protect lives. On August 26, 2021, 13 US troops took their last breath after being attacked at Kabul Airport. These were brave men and women who dedicated their lives to protecting a sacred treasure: humanity in the form of love, liberty, and happiness. They are military disciples whose spirits will live on in the hearts of their families and the many lives they touched during their service.
Sylva, NCSylva Herald

Pink shirt push draws national praise

A Sylva event is garnering some national attention thanks to its community policing efforts and a pink shirt. The Walk for Hope, hosted each October by the Sylva Police Department to promote breast cancer awareness, is now featured in an exhibit on community policing at the National Law Enforcement Museum in Washington, D.C.
Aerospace & Defensearcamax.com

National Guard transformed to frontline warriors by 9/11 attacks

Twenty years after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, no military service has undergone more of a transformation than the U.S. National Guard. The force of 440,000 soldiers and aviators — once seen by some as “weekend warriors” because of their requirement to drill one weekend a month — is now a seamless part of U.S. military missions, according to the Guard’s top uniformed officer.
Bluefield, WVBluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield city manager was taking Special Forces class on 9/11

BLUEFIELD — Like most people, Col. Cecil Marson, U.S. Army, retired, remembers exactly where he was and what he was doing on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. But unlike most people, Marson knew as soon as it happened his and his family’s lives would be drastically changed. Marson, an...
Troy, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

Charletta Green Dies Of COVID-19, Her Husband, Troy, Died Hours Later From A Broken Heart

A Detroit family is devastated after two high school sweethearts died within hours of another. Troy and Charletta Green, both 44, were diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-August. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the couple had planned a family vacation to Florida. Troy became sick before his wife, and Charletta took off without him. Both of them ended up in the hospital– Troy in Sinai Grace, a day later.

Comments / 0

Community Policy