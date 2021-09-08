Photo of Indiana boys paying respects to military funeral draws nationwide praise

We must not forget the cost of fighting... the lives of the brave men and women who serve and aim to protect lives. On August 26, 2021, 13 US troops took their last breath after being attacked at Kabul Airport. These were brave men and women who dedicated their lives to protecting a sacred treasure: humanity in the form of love, liberty, and happiness. They are military disciples whose spirits will live on in the hearts of their families and the many lives they touched during their service.