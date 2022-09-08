The Buzziest Parties of New York Fashion Week

After several seasons of pandemic uncertainty, the New York party scene is back — and then some — this NYFW . There’s no shortage of events thrown by brands and designers, nor guests eager to drop by to sip Champagne (or whichever drink is sponsoring) and be seen.

Here’s a list of the can’t-miss exclusive events of the week. Be warned though — all are by invitation only.

The NYFW party scene revs up Thursday night with evening events hosted uptown by Saks and Bergdorf Goodman. Isabel Marant will be toasting their newest boutique on Madison Avenue, followed by a dinner and party all the way downtown in South Street Seaport. And David LaChapelle will be hosting a VIP preview of his exhibition at Fotografiska before Opening Ceremony closes out the night with its 20th anniversary celebration bash at a club in Brooklyn.

On Friday, Bazaar Icons returns to the calendar at a new venue: the Bloomingdale’s flagship. As usual, the event will feature a surprise musical performance. Over at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, host Mary J. Blige will help celebrate the venue’s collaboration with Sister Love Jewelry and S.I.S. Luxe Lacquer. The evening will continue downtown at music venue SOB’s, where A.P.C. will be celebrating it collaboration with BAPE.

On Saturday, Heaven by Marc Jacobs is bringing the crowd back into Brooklyn for late night of performances by Doja Cat, Charli XCX and more. In Manhattan, Victor Glemaud will host an after party for his latest collection in Times Square; CR x Dundas is taking over the room at Casa Cipriani, and Sergio Hudson will celebrate 10 years and the brand’s launch on Luxury Stores at Amazon.

The weekend continues on Sunday with a Frame dinner, and Monday will bring the launch party for the Cara Loves Karl capsule collection, and an after party for LaQuan Smith.