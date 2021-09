Joshua Adam Ovitt-Boyer passed peacefully in the arms of his loving parents on Tuesday, July 22, 2021, at 1:22am. Joshua entered the world early and on his own terms on July 20, 2021, 8:20am, at the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces. He had a full head of hair and looked like his Daddy. His loving parents are Samantha and Adam Ovitt-Boyer of Jericho, VT. During his two short days he touched the lives of many and helped create cherished memories that will never be forgotten.