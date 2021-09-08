ERP’s new direction - it’s coming from the outside
ASF ran a number of advertisements with this one bold statement: “We don’t make a lot of the products you buy. We make a lot of the products you buy better.” We may be having one of those déjà vu moments now as a number of AI/ML and RPA firms are doing something similar with Finance, HR and ERP applications. These new vendors aren’t building more general ledgers and payroll applications but they are making it possible to get piles more value out of those old school, transaction processing application software products.diginomica.com
