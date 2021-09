Helen Mae Heward, age 97, of Granger, Indiana, died peacefully Wednesday, September 1, 2021, in her home in the presence of her family. Her life began October 2, 1923, in Buchanan, Michigan to Sigurd and Edith (Van Keuren) Jensen. She married Joe William Heward on July 19, 1942, in Three Oaks, Michigan. After seventy years of marriage, Joe preceded her in death on August 4, 2012.