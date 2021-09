While companies like Samsung are releasing their third-generation foldable devices, Apple is yet to release a foldable iPhone. Sooner or later though, Cupertino will release a foldable device eventually (presumably sometime in 2023), and it's certain that lots of research and development is and will be invested into this future device. And speaking of foldable phones, one of the most crucial aspects is the battery, which is nowadays split into two or more separate units to allow for bending.