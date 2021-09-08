Lenovo Tab P12 and P11 sport 5G for always-on connectivity, launch alongside new TWS earphones

Block out noise you don’t want to hear with the Sonobo advanced earphone series. Enjoy audiophile-quality audio and innovative features, including a new way to noise cancel: they let you choose which individual sounds you want to cancel or enhance. The series includes Sonobo One, Sonobo Pro, and Sonobo Elite. Sonobo One uses a next-generation dynamic speaker tuned by studio engineers for accuracy, clarity, and high-definition sound. Additionally, Sonobo Pro has 6 balanced armature drivers in each ear, which are finely tuned and balanced to deliver a wide and deep soundstage. Sonobo Elite has a whopping 18 precision drivers in each ear for a realistic listening experience and incredible performance. Carry any pair in the SmartCase, which has 4 built-in microphones, USB power bank features, and a wireless charging mat. Furthermore, the case can charge the earbuds more than 72 times!
