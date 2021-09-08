CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenovo Tab P12 and P11 sport 5G for always-on connectivity, launch alongside new TWS earphones

By Rik Henderson
Pocket-lint.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - Lenovo has announced a couple of Android tablets with a few next-gen features. There's a new pair of true wireless earphones too. The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is the flagship device, with an all-new digital pen and detchable magnetic keyboard that features "bouncier key travel". It comes with...

Lenovo is one of the few remaining companies making higher-end Android tablets and the Tab P12 Pro is one of the most compelling options I've seen in recent years. Its 12.6-inch AMOLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and a sharp 2560 x 1600-pixel resolution makes it an amazing option for content consumption or creation, and best of all, the tablet starts at just $609.99.

