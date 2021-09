This article is compiled from Sedalia Police Department reports:. On Tuesday at 4:25 a.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop on a truck at 15th and Missouri that was driving on the wrong side of the road. A DOR check revealed that the driver did not have a valid license. 49-year-old Rosalio Cervantes Galvan of Sedalia was arrested and taken to the Pettis County Jail, where he was placed on a 24-hour hold, and charged with felony driving without a valid license.