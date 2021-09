Alternative UK rapper Retropxssy's off-beat rap style may be a bit too much for rap conformists but I implore you to listen closely to really appreciate what she has to offer. It's been a while since we heard her on the cheeky "Double Take" and on her latest release, "Wild Horse," she seems to have ramped up her style to new levels. The single sees her working with longtime collaborator, hairymuffinman, who crafts an ominous synth-bass-driven backdrop for the rapper to work with.