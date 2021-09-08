CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bandera, TX

MILDRED INEZ KING

Bandera Bulletin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMildred Inez King, age 93, passed away peacefully August 28, 2021. She lived alone in her own home with her best friend and furr baby Amos, he was 16 years old and passed just a few days before her. She loved animals and was a foster Mom for many pups. She was born September 30, 1927 in Belhaven, North Carolina to Modie L Chauncey and Beaulah Brooks. Inez was preceded in death by her first husband John Long Taylor in 1972 and second husband Burwell King in 2001. She was also preceded in death by her only loving daughter Derinda Christine Taylor in 1999. Inez grew up in Belhaven, NC, and Fort Myers Florida before eventually moving to Aransas Pass, TX in the 1960’s where she worked as a bank teller for 20 years, then later worked at Gulf King at Conn Brown Harbor. Inez loved fish, shrimp and all types of seafood. She moved to Bandera, TX with her son in 2005 where she enjoyed gardening and loved canning and sharing all her goods with family, friends, her church or just about anyone that would take any. She loved to read and watch a good western. Inez was a devoted Christian and a long-time member of Temple of Praise in Aransas Pass as well as many churches in Bandera.

