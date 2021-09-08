CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NZ and South Africa to play test series in England in 2022

England's James Anderson is hugged by England's captain Joe Root to celebrate taking the wicket of India's KL Rahul on day three of the fourth Test match at The Oval cricket ground in London, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON (AP) — England will play three-match test series against New Zealand and South Africa at home next year.

The Black Caps, who are the reigning test world champions, will return having won a two-match series in England 1-0 this summer and kick off the international schedule at Lord’s between June 2-6, before matches at Trent Bridge and Headingley.

The South Africans, making a full trip to England for the first time since 2017, will play all three formats culminating in tests at Lord’s, Edgbaston and the Oval, which resumes its role as the last staging post of the summer. Those games begin on Aug. 17 and conclude on Sept. 12.

England’s limited-overs sides will play all of their matches in a tight block throughout July. There will be three Twenty20s and three one-day internationals against both India and South Africa.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

