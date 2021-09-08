CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KDOT holding regional local consult meetings online

By INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas Department of Transportation is hosting eight public Local Consult meetings this fall as part of the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program. (IKE) project selection process, with the meeting for the Wichita metro being held at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9. All Kansans are invited to participate. Participants will have the opportunity to share their community and region’s transportation priorities and provide input on a list of potential highway expansion and modernization projects.

