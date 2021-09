My kids have a two-year-old tabby they have had since he was a kitten. When I visited, he was not afraid to be around me. They brought him to visit me last year though, and he was so terrified he hid under the bed most of the day. When I wasn’t around, he ventured out to be with them. The next time they visited, he did the same thing. He hid when I came into the room. I visited them recently and he sniffed my hand and immediately hid under the couch. I speak sweetly to him and try to play with him, but he will not come near me. They are concerned because he doesn’t eat normally when I am around either. He is accepting of other strangers. What is up with this? I have had two cats and know they can be finicky, but this is my “grand cat!” Please help. – Meredith, Huntington, New York.