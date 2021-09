After the prices of several cryptocurrencies nosedived on Tuesday following issues with the adoption of Bitcoin in El Salvador, some have recovered slightly.Bitcoin’s price slide from above $52,000 to below $44,000 also impacted other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ether), and dogecoin. Even Cardano (ada) and Solana, which hit record highs recently were impacted by El Salvador’s hindered Bitcoin adoption, and the global crypto market slid down to nearly 15 per cent on Wednesday to $1.99 trillion compared to its value on Tuesday.But there are some signs of recovery with Solana hitting another all time high, rising in value by over 20...