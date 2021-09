Metropolix takes an already excellent idea and expands upon it in many ways, increasing the abilities and fun factor dramatically. Intellijel’s Metropolix is billed as an interactive sequencer for live performance, jamming and improvisation and it has to be said from the off, it succeeds in all of these areas. If you’re familiar with the original Metropolis a lot will be familiar, but don’t be fooled into thinking this is a minor update. Metropolix has an abundance of new features that lift it far above what came before.