Most of the summer birds have left. My yard and I await the arrival of the winter visitors. I will welcome them back with clean feeders and fresh water in the bird baths. I have my binoculars, scope, and camera at the ready. Which species will be the first to be sighted? Thinking back, the golden-crowned sparrow might be first or perhaps the white-throated sparrow might make a surprise visit and be the first. It is only an occasional visitor to the Peninsula, so I will have to wait and see!