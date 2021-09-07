CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Reveals G1 Optimus Prime

Cover picture for the articleTransformers: Rise of the Beasts is now filming, which is a take on Beast Wars, and now set video happens to show off a first look at Optimus Prime in his G1 form. When Michael Bay launched his franchise back in 2007, Bay chose to go with a different look for Optimus Prime than the original cartoon, but for the new Transformers movie - in what is thought to be unrelated to the Bay flicks - we see the cool look of Optimus has been restored, which I think looks a lot better.

