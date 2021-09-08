CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Adopting a cost-benefit analysis approach to cybersecurity

By Phil Atkin
Itproportal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCybersecurity is a volatile, complex arena. The digital landscape has never been more hostile, and recent changes to the way we work have introduced risks that all organizations need to understand and deal with. The working world has evolved rapidly since March 2020, and technology has been instrumental in facilitating...

www.itproportal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cybersecurity#Cyber Security#Business Email Compromise#Cabinet Office#Sophos#Gartner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Public SafetyItproportal

The escalating threat of cybercrime: why it’s time for a whole new security infrastructure

The global outbreak of Covid 19 and the resulting switch to online working and a new dependence on IT has seen cybercrime increase dramatically. According to research, UK businesses lost over £6.2 million to cyber scams this past year, with a 31 percent increase in the number of attacks during the height of the pandemic. Cybercrime will continue to damage businesses, institutions and governments unless a radical new approach to rebuilding security infrastructure is taken.
Technologysecuritymagazine.com

Five trends complicating industrial automation cybersecurity and how a standards-based approach is the solution

On May 7, 2021, Colonial Pipeline’s 5,500-mile east coast pipeline halted its mainline production when administrators detected advanced ransomware. This attack – the most disruptive cyberattack to U.S critical infrastructure to date – should serve as a wake-up call for organizations in critical infrastructure and advanced manufacturing. For those that haven’t implemented a standards-based approach to cybersecurity risk assessment and mitigation, now is the time.
EconomyBeta News

Adopting best practice approaches for hybrid working [Q&A]

More and more businesses are moving to a hybrid work model. But while this approach can offer improved value along with the tools to drive the business forward, it can also present a number of challenges. So what does it take to succeed with a hybrid approach? We spoke to...
TechnologyItproportal

Why digital transformation for enterprises relies on 5G private networks

Enterprises are continually seeking ways to improve business outcomes. Productivity, operational efficiency, quality, cost, workplace safety, revenue growth and sustainability are all areas that dictate the success or failure of a business. To realize such outcomes, an outstanding digital infrastructure is essential. 5G is the technology that promises to enable new services and applications that will allow enterprises to address these areas. In fact, 5G and its associated technology ecosystems (IoT, AI, edge compute and robotics) are the substrate on which enterprise business and operational models can be transformed.
Economyliveinsurancenews.com

Here’s Why Your Carrier Needs to Adopt a Greenfield Approach Today

Over the past decade, insurance companies have begun modernizing their core systems and digital capabilities in response to the growing demand for services delivered over the internet. With more customers looking for convenient online options to purchase policies, make claims, and pay insurance bills, insurance carriers must accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. This move enables carriers to deliver life insurance innovation solutions that effectively cater to modern customers’ needs.
SoftwareItproportal

No-code success: An IoT platform provider’s view on citizen-developers

No-code is nothing new. You could argue that it’s been around since the 1980s, with the arrival of Microsoft Excel. Then, in 2003, we saw the democratization of web publishing and e-commerce with players like WordPress and Shopify, respectively. Over the intervening years, no-code and its close companion, low-code, have...
EconomyItproportal

Post-Brexit: How has data protection compliance changed?

While much of The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) have been incorporated into UK law, it’s still important to consider what has changed in terms of how companies - particularly UK-based ones - ensure compliance to data protection regulations. It was argued in 2017 by Index Engines that GDPR puts personal data back in the hands of citizens. This raises the question: “Does this still apply?”
Marketsinvesting.com

Ojamu’s Approach to Crypto Marketing is Dynamic and Cost-Effective

Cryptocurrency has recently become one of the most popular, trendy, and profitable enterprises in the world, owing to blockchain technology’s ability to provide a fair playing field with endless possibilities. According to research by Statista, there are approximately 6000 cryptocurrencies currently in use across the world, with over 1,500 new...
TechnologyItproportal

Considering the cost of cloud migration

A recent Gartner report predicts that 28 percent of spending in key IT segments will shift to the cloud by 2022 and that more than $1.3 trillion of IT spending will be affected by the move to the cloud by 2022. IT leaders and cloud advocates often point to cost savings as a critical benefit of moving on-premises applications to cloud environments. And they are correct, but there is still a caveat: these savings are not guaranteed without guidance and expertise to achieve them.
TechnologyItproportal

Many cybersecurity training initiatives are falling short

Employee cybersecurity training, often described as the best way to protect an against cybersecurity threats, is falling short, a new report from enterprise IT management firm ManageEngine says. Despite most organizations organizing various cybersecurity training sessions for their employees, they still end up making the same mistakes and placing their...
EconomyItproportal

UK businesses are losing billions due to poor digital experiences

Technology may be a great productivity booster, but only when it works properly. When it doesn’t, it loses companies money and leads to frustration among employees. This is according to workforce analytics company Scalable Software, which polled 2,000 hybrid workers in the UK for a new report. The firm found that employees waste almost seven hours every week struggling with various technologies, which means businesses lose roughly $2.89 billion in productivity per annum.
SoftwareItproportal

The software enabling better hybrid working

When the pandemic hit, businesses yet to embrace remote working had little choice. Office-based workers shifted to home working and with little hesitancy, organizations accelerated adoption of tools now seen as a business necessity. Since then, the pace of work has only increased, and if anything, expectations have risen that...
SoftwareInformationWeek

Bringing DevOps Speed, Efficiencies and Benefits to Cybersecurity

My biggest take-away from over two decades in cybersecurity? The most elegant solution are ones that are simple to implement, have an element of automation and are easily incorporated into existing activities seamlessly. With digital innovation leading to accelerated and automated DevOps, one of the most important things we can do to reduce risk in the enterprise is to begin to incorporate cybersecurity into enterprise CI/CD pipelines. Now, as breach attack simulation and automated purple teaming becomes strategic to reducing risk and optimizing security controls in a continuous security validation fashion, these offensive testing techniques can be incorporated as well. For cybersecurity managers and business leaders, adoption of these solutions means they know what portions of their cybersecurity investment to keep and what to get rid of. Their spend is optimized. They can effectively measure, explain, and reduce cybersecurity risk. For cybersecurity practicians, when done right, these solutions allow you to optimize your security controls, your incident response processes, and train your personnel.
Career Development & AdviceItproportal

Research suggests employees and managers at odds over the future of remote working - how can we get them on the same page

Returning to office life has been a subject playing on many people’s minds lately, however it seems unlikely that many people will return to an office full time, if at all. A recent article from the BBC stated that “Almost all of 50 of the UK's biggest employers questioned by the BBC have said they do not plan to bring staff back to the office full-time.”
TechnologyItproportal

Underground forum posts reveal types of company most at risk of ransomware

Instead of going to the trouble of breaching a target network, ransomware operators usually purchase access from third parties (called initial access brokers) on the dark web. New research has shown these groups don’t simply buy up whatever is available, but are only willing to pay for access to specific companies.
AdvocacyItproportal

Doing good by the world: Digital transformation with a purpose

Consumers now care more about technology that can reduce carbon emissions and remove plastics from the oceans than passenger space travel or house robots. That’s what we found when we surveyed 2,000 Britons last year. Whether it’s helping the UK to reach its net-zero goals, supporting businesses in changing strategic...
ComputersItproportal

Cloud storage for backups: how to choose a provider

How do you choose the best cloud storage for backup? First, you must understand what the cloud is. Essentially, it’s a collection of computers (or servers) that are always connected to the internet. By storing your data on the cloud, you can collaborate with your team members online, as well as have a failsafe in case your local backups ever get destroyed.
TechnologyItproportal

Open source ecosystem could drive massive economic growth

Open source software and hardware not only contribute to the European economy in a significant way, but also promise “significant growth opportunities” for the digital economy in the region. This is according to a new report from the European Commission, which concludes that the EU should “pursue a dedicated open...
EconomyItproportal

The future of work is now: making hybrid work for your business

Hybrid working is one of the main talking points at the moment, with offices reopening and employees starting to return on a part-time basis at least. Hybrid offers a flexible approach to where and when employees do their jobs, with no company-wide mandate telling employees they must work from home or they must come to the office every day. The hybrid work model empowers employees with choice. It asks them where and how they would like to work subject to the task or output required and gives them the tools and resources they need to do so effectively.

Comments / 0

Community Policy