Seven Die in Missouri Traffic Crashes Over Holiday Weekend

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Saturday afternoon, Sedalia Police were dispatched to the Casey's store, 3050 South Limit Avenue in reference to a theft. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the caller, who said she had sat her money on the counter and left without picking it up. When she returned moments later, the money was gone. A suspect, Carl E. Johnson, 61, Homeless, was later identified and arrested. A request for the charge of Stealing was submitted to the prosecutor.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO