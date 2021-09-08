You’re Not Alone: Survey Says Americans Frustrated With CDC Messaging On COVID

(Washington, DC) — A new survey reveals Americans are frustrated with the CDC. The Gallup poll found only 32-percent say the health agency has presented a clear path forward in regards to the battle against COVID-19. Forty-one percent disagree with that claim. Meantime, Americans are split on how President Biden has communicated during the health crisis. Forty-two percent say he’s not speaking clearly about the situation while 40-percent say he’s doing so.