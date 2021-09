We all remember exactly where we were and what we were doing on September 11, 2001. Me? I was in Mr. Jolicoeur's Psychology class during my junior year at Salem High School. We had all split up into groups working on an activity, with a kid named Jon, who was more or less the class clown, came back inside the classroom after leaving for a few minutes and said something that none of us really paid attention to.

