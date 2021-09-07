CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Metallica and Various Artists, ‘The Metallica Blacklist': Album Review

By Michael Gallucci
102.9 WBLM
102.9 WBLM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Metallica were hurtled into a whole other stratosphere with the release of their self-titled 1991 record. The Black Album, as it's become more commonly known, transformed the band from thrash cult favorites to mainstream hard rockers seemingly overnight. Thirty years on, it remains their best-selling LP and their most accessible listen.

wblm.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfpk.org

Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney cover Velvet Underground for tribute album

As we told you in July, a tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico is due this month!. I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico arrives September 24th and features Matt Berninger of The National, Kurt Vile, Thurston Moore, Courtney Barnett, Michael Stipe, and more.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Mandatory Metallica Returns For Black Album Anniversary

Metallica have announced that SiriusXM are helping them celebrate the 30th anniversary of their blockbuster "Black Album" by releasing the popular "Mandatory Metallica". The band had this to say, "Our friends at SiriusXM have invited us back as Mandatory Metallica returns with music and content we have curated, especially for this occasion," states an update from Metallica. "They'll also be helping us celebrate the upcoming reissue of The Black Album and release of The Metallica Blacklist, both out next week.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
hennemusic.com

Ghost stream cover of Enter Sandman from The Metallica Blacklist

Swedish rockers Ghost are streaming their version of the 1991 classic, “Enter Sandman”, from the newly-released collection, “The Metallica Blacklist.”. The project features interpretations of songs from The Black Album from more than 50 artists spanning a vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents and more; all profits from the project will be split evenly between Metallica’s non-profit Foundation and 50+ charities chosen by the artists who play on the album.
ROCK MUSIC
wmmr.com

Metallica (The Black Album) Remastered Deluxe Box Set

MMR VIPs enter for your chance to win Metallica – the Black Album – Remastered Deluxe Box Set. Metallica marks the 30th anniversary of its self-titled fifth album — a/k/a The Black Album — with two landmark releases, both out September 10th on the band’s own Blackened Recordings. Metallica.com to...
MUSIC
abc17news.com

An all-you-can eat Metallica buffet of ‘Black Album’ covers

Imagine a giant all-you-can-eat buffet, row after row of hot, steaming offerings. The thing is, there are only 12 items on the menu, cooked by 53 different chefs. That, in a nutshell, is what you’ll get with “The Metallica Blacklist” a box set of covers of the 1991 Metallica self titled album better known as “The Black Album.” “Nothing Else Matters.” The most attention-grabbing collaboration is by Miley Cyrus with instrumentation from Elton John and Yo-Yo Ma. Ghost drenches “Enter Sandman” with as much piano as guitar, while Weezer offers a nearly note-for-note replication of the original. And Jason Isbell takes the pounding “Sad But True” and country-fries it ’til crispy.
MUSIC
101 WIXX

Enter Canada: How Alessia Cara ended up on ‘The Metallica Blacklist’

To mark the 30th anniversary of Metallica‘s iconic 1991 release The Black Album, 53 different artists of various genres have recorded their versions of every track on the album for a massive project called The Metallica Blacklist. Among them is Alessia Cara, who says she was “honored” to have been invited to participate.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Rina Sawayama
Person
Moses Sumney
940wfaw.com

Metallica Releases Massive ‘Black Album’ Box Set & Tribute Collection

Out today (September 10th) is the multi-media box set edition of Metallica's self-titled 1991 set, better known to fans as the “Black Album.” The massive Metallica “Deluxe Box Set” includes 14 CD's, six LP's, and six DVD's among much more. The band will appear tonight on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Check your local listings for stations and times.
ROCK MUSIC
102.9 WBLM

The Best Albums From Rock’s Coolest Bootleg Label

It all started because a Bob Dylan fan wasn't happy with the direction the singer-songwriter had taken on John Wesley Harding and Nashville Skyline. So the fan took matters in his own hands, crafting a new Dylan album, Great White Wonder, from various outtakes spanning a 1961 hotel-room tape through 1967's "The Basement Tapes" recordings.
ROCK MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Foo Fighters Rock The MTV VMAs With Electrifying Medley Of Hits

Rock royalty set the stage on fire at the MTV VMAs. After winning the Global Icon Award, Foo Fighters tore the house down with a wild performance of some of their best songs. History was made on Sept. 12, 2021, when the Foo Fighters became the first U.S. recipient of the MTV Global Icon Award. However, the band – Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee – didn’t come to the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards just to accept a Moonperson trophy. They came to rock – and rock they did. The band, who burst on the scene in 1995 with their self-titled album, showed why they’re the definition of “living legends” by performing a medley of hits that included “Learn To Fly,” “Shame Shame,” and “Everlong.” Eagle-eyed fans noted that drummer Taylor honored the late Charlie Watts, writing the Rolling Stones drummer’s name on his kit.
MUSIC
Revolver

See Elton John Make James Hetfield Cry With Praise of Metallica Song

For Metallica diehards, Revolver has three limited-edition bundles for our Fall 2021 magazine issue that features Kirk Hammett looking back on the "Black Album." Each one comes with a different screen print and there're only 250 copies of each — order yours now!. Elton John made James Hetfield cry. During...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blacklist#Neptunes#Black Album#Swedish#The Rush Metallica Team
InsideHook

The New Metallica Tribute Album Costs $50 to Download

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Black Album, Metallica has curated a massive 53-song tribute album called The Metallica Blacklist which features a slew of artists — including Phoebe Bridgers, Miley Cyrus, St. Vincent, Weezer and Elton John — covering their favorite tracks from the classic 1991 record. But the price of the Blacklist album has some fans scratching their heads.
MUSIC
riffmagazine.com

Interview: Mon Laferte on her second album of 2021, Metallica cover

Like most musicians, Mon Laferte is extremely eager to get back out on the road. “I’m going crazy,” the Chilean superstar said through a translator. “I’m dying to be back on stages. I want to live in airports. It’s been a long, long time. I miss the experience of being on a stage with a band. They’re my best friends.”
MUSIC
rockcellarmagazine.com

Out Now: Metallica’s ‘Black Album’ 30th Anniversary Edition, Everything You Could Ever Want to Hear from the 1991 Record (and More), Plus ‘Blacklist’ Covers Project

What can be said about the 1991 self-titled Black Album from Metallica that hasn’t been said already?. The album marked the start of a new era for the thrash/metal band, a mainstream breakthrough that would go on to sell tens of millions of copies worldwide and help James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Jason Newsted become a household name — much to the chagrin of some of the band’s earlier-era fans, of course.
ROCK MUSIC
102.9 WBLM

How Did Guns N’ Roses Pave the Way for Grunge?

When Guns N' Roses released Appetite for Destruction in 1987, it didn't just become the best-selling debut album of all time — it also saved mainstream rock 'n' roll from how boring and watered-down it had become. In the meantime, it also paved the way for a new movement to ensue: grunge.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

BRUCE DICKINSON: Why IRON MAIDEN Keeps Writing Long, Progressive Songs

During a recent interview with SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation Virtual Invasion", Bruce Dickinson discussed IRON MAIDEN's penchant for writing long, progressive intricate songs, including on the band's latest effort, "Senjutsu", which features three tracks whose running time exceeds 10 minutes each. "Steve [Harris, MAIDEN bassist] and I are partially responsible [for...
MUSIC
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy