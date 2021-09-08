Hyatt strengthens footprint in Europe with 6 deals

Hyatt Hotels Corp. has entered into six new management and franchise agreements for hotels in leisure destinations in Europe across The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt, Hyatt Centric and Hyatt Regency brands. These agreements are expected to increase the company’s presence in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland. The announcement builds on Hyatt’s growth strategy to expand its brand portfolio in Europe by the end of 2023. These six agreements, coupled with the acquisition of Apple Leisure Group for US$2.7 billion, is likely to expand Hyatt’s footprint in Europe by 60%. “The new projects sit alongside a strong…