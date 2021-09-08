CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Hyatt strengthens footprint in Europe with 6 deals

By Kathakali Nandi
Hotels Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyatt Hotels Corp. has entered into six new management and franchise agreements for hotels in leisure destinations in Europe across The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt, Hyatt Centric and Hyatt Regency brands. These agreements are expected to increase the company’s presence in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland. The announcement builds on Hyatt’s growth strategy to expand its brand portfolio in Europe by the end of 2023. These six agreements, coupled with the acquisition of Apple Leisure Group for US$2.7 billion, is likely to expand Hyatt’s footprint in Europe by 60%. “The new projects sit alongside a strong…

www.hotelsmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#France#Hyatt Hotels Corp#The Unbound Collection#Hyatt Regency#Apple Leisure Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany

Comments / 0

Community Policy