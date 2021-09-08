CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Student Enrollment Up

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
(Atlantic) There are more students walking the halls in the Atlantic School District this fall.

Atlantic Schools Superintendent Steve Barber says enrollment is up, and he is expected to report more on this at the school board meeting this evening. Barber says the official enrollment figures aren’t released until October 1, but there are a number of students from out-of-state who are attending classes in Atlantic. “It’s amazing the number of students from states that are attending classes here,” said Barber. “We have students from Hawaii, California, Colorado, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota, and a few more. We haven’t seen this for a long time, and maybe students are choosing to come to Atlantic because it’s a great community and a great school. ”

The School Board will also act on the resignation of Michella Bartholomew, High School Para-Educator and Head Cheerleading Sponsor, and approve contracts for Kirstin Blake, Color Guard, Stephanie Clark, and Tanya Havens, Volunteer, High School Middle School Cheerleader sponsors, and homecoming float sponsors; Randal Simpson, Rebecca Wallace, Taylor Williams, and Tricia Niceswanger.

The School Board will also act on the 1st reading of the revised board policies for the 2021 legislative session, affirmative action plan, 2021-2022 school board meetings/work session calendars, and the 2021-2022 DLT and SIAC Committees.

The board will also take action of the teacher lane advancements; effective this school, nine teachers in the district will be allowed to advance one lane per school year.

The school board will also take action on the school-to-work contract, National Custodian Day, Snow Removal Contract, High School Greenhouse Project, disposal of broken and unused band equipment, and address pay application number #22 for the athletic facilities improvement project, and pay application number #3 for the high school parking lot, and a changer order for the High school parking lot.

The meeting starts at 6:00 p.m. at the Schuler Elementary Media Center.

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

