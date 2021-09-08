CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington co-owner Tanya Snyder gives first interview on 'The Adam Schefter Podcast'

By Bryan Manning
For the first time since being named co-CEO of the Washington Football Team back in June, Tanya Snyder gave her first in-depth interview with Adam Schefter on “The Adam Schefter Podcast.”

“This is not my comfort zone,” Snyder said to kick off the podcast.

From there, Snyder discussed several topics from family to her work over the years for breast cancer awareness and how it began locally before becoming a leaguewide campaign titled “A Crucial Catch.”

Schefter then asked Snyder about the tumultuous past year for Washington, which included the name change and the multiple stories of sexual harassment in the workplace.

Snyder went into great detail on her response:

Words for me to describe this past year is very difficult. It’s been one of the most difficult years in mine, Dan and I know my family’s, in our lives,” Tanya Snyder said. “But I think, you know, being on the other side of where we are and learning just a tremendous amount, and my style and my wish is to turn all of these into blessings, to make the most of where we are today. We are 100% owners. We are in a much stronger position to be able to make each and every change we need to make. And for that, I am very excited about. It’s hard, I get a lump in my throat. It’s a cross between a crime show and a nightmare movie, but I am here to tell you, that today, we are doing everything possible. Where we’ve ended and we’re heading, I couldn’t be more excited. So, for that, I think it’s a blessing.

After a follow-up question, Snyder hinted at the media portraying some things as not quite what they appeared to be and how she felt her family didn’t have a voice because her family didn’t talk to the media.

“I had a kind of a had a mama bear instinct that just like a lightning bolt went up through my body,” she said. “And, you know, I think we could have very easily ran away and been fine and sailed away, and a few people have even asked us that, but that’s not who we are or what I want to teach my kids.”

Snyder said she was “horrified” at some of the things that had come out regarding the franchise. She said that’s what spurred her into action to become more involved.

She also discussed the hiring of Ron Rivera and what he has meant to the organization. Having the right people in place is important, and Rivera was the perfect person to lead the franchise.

She talked about how her husband, Dan, met team president Jason Wright on Zoom and how they connected instantly and their visions aligned.

On a lighter note, the co-CEO discussed the name change and confirmed the team was down to three finalists for the new name,

“We are down to three,” Snyder confirmed. Schefter then pressed her on the candidates, reading off the eight names from the leaked graphic last month on the team’s website. At the time, team president Jason Wright said those eight names weren’t necessarily the final eight, but a list of eight finalists out of many the team was considering.

After reading the names, Snyder asked Schefter if those were the final eight candidates, and Snyder confirmed, yes, and asked him Schefter if that had been said, and he confirmed, yes, it had been said.

Per Ben Standig of The Athletic, he received confirmation on Tuesday night the eight names were not a final eight, matching what Wright had previously said.

Snyder proceeded to tell Schefter that Washington was working with a great organization on the name change. And that she has looked at each and every name — 42,000 of them — and the agency vetted each finalist.

Finally, she spoke of the new stadium and said that her husband was spearheading that initiative, and no stone would be left unturned. And while Washington has six years to get a new stadium, Mrs. Snyder confirmed they are “way ahead of the game.”

It’s a terrific listen.

For the first time in what seems like forever, the future is indeed bright for the Washington football franchise on and off the field.

