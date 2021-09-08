Mason City council approves River City Renaissance utilities project so hotel project can start after first of the year
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night approved a project to move utilities as part of the River City Renaissance Project. City Administrator Aaron Burnett says that the site for the downtown Hyatt Place Hotel needs to have storm sewer lines moved prior to the start of the construction of the hotel. Once the utilities are rerouted around the hotel location, he says the city will be ready to close with the developer on the site.www.kglonews.com
