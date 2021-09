A+ Charter Schools will host a remembrance event to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks at 9 a.m. Saturday. The Maricopa American Legion Honor Guard will present the colors at the event. The A+ Choir will also sing the national anthem, and a short speech and a moment of silence will conclude the event at the school. All first-responders, police, fire, military veterans, families and community members are cordially invited to join A+ Charter Schools to reflect on the events of 20 years ago.