ASWA 2021 High School Football Rankings, Week 4

By Christopher Walsh
 4 days ago
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (22); 3-0; 264

2. Hoover; 3-0; 195

3. Auburn; 3-0; 172

4. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-0; 156

5. Central-Phenix City; 3-0; 136

6. Theodore; 3-0; 111

7. James Clemens; 3-0; 77

8. Enterprise; 3-0; 66

9. Oak Mountain; 3-0; 50

10. Daphne; 1-1; 13

Others receiving votes: Fairhope (2-1) 12, Baker (2-1) 1, Prattville (2-1) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Spanish Fort (19); 3-0; 255

2. Clay-Chalkville (1); 3-0; 198

3. Pinson Valley (2); 2-1; 183

4. Briarwood; 3-0; 150

5. Mountain Brook; 3-0; 132

6. Hartselle; 3-0; 103

7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 2-1; 70

8. Opelika; 1-2; 56

9. McAdory; 3-0; 50

10. Helena; 3-0; 28

Others receiving votes: Homewood (2-1) 16, Hueytown (2-1) 3, Buckhorn (3-0) 2, Eufaula (1-2) 2, Jackson-Olin (2-0) 2, Lee-Montgomery (2-0) 2, Oxford (1-2) 1, Pelham (2-1) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Pike Road (20); 3-0; 256

2. Pleasant Grove (2); 2-0; 200

3. Central-Clay Co.; 3-0; 177

4. Leeds; 3-0; 143

5. Faith-Mobile; 2-1; 120

6. Alexandria; 2-0; 108

7. Russellville; 3-0; 91

8. Guntersville; 2-1; 53

9. St. Paul's; 1-2; 46

10. UMS-Wright; 2-1; 40

Others receiving votes: Andalusia (2-1) 9, Greenville (3-0) 6, Parker (3-0) 3, Tallassee (1-1) 2.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Gordo (19); 3-0; 255

2. Handley (3); 2-0; 203

3. Madison Aca.; 2-1; 161

4. West Limestone; 2-0; 137

5. Vigor; 3-0; 135

6. American Chr.; 2-1; 121

7. Anniston; 3-0; 94

8. Bibb Co.; 3-0; 46

9. Williamson; 1-2; 27

10. St. Michael; 2-0; 23

Others receiving votes: Etowah (1-1) 16, Jackson (2-1) 11, Jacksonville (1-2) 7, Mobile Chr. (1-1) 3, Priceville (2-0) 3, Straughn (3-0) 3, West Blocton (3-0) 3, Brooks (3-0) 2, Cleburne Co. (3-0) 2, Hamilton (3-0) 1, St. James (2-1) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (20); 2-0; 258

2. Piedmont (2); 2-0; 200

3. Catholic-Montgomery; 3-0; 180

4. Plainview; 2-0; 145

5. Flomaton; 2-0; 133

6. Bayside Aca.; 3-0; 108

7. Montgomery Aca.; 2-1; 71

8. Trinity; 3-0; 66

9. Slocomb; 1-1; 42

10. Opp; 2-1; 9

Others receiving votes: Hillcrest-Evergreen (1-2) 7, T.R. Miller (2-1) 7, Danville (3-0) 6, Winfield (3-0) 6, Saks (2-1) 4, Thomasville (1-1) 4, Ohatchee (1-2) 3, Southside-Selma (2-0) 3, Dadeville (1-1) 1, Excel (2-1) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (17); 2-1; 246

2. Lanett (3); 2-1; 200

3. Geneva Co.; 2-0; 166

4. Spring Garden (2); 2-0; 165

5. Abbeville; 1-1; 134

6. Clarke Co.; 1-1; 107

7. Addison; 3-0; 72

8. Elba; 2-1; 36

9. Falkville; 2-1; 24

10. Sand Rock; 2-0; 21

Others receiving votes: G.W. Long (1-0) 19, Leroy (2-0) 19, Thorsby (2-0) 17, Ariton (3-0) 10, Westbrook Chr. (1-1) 7, Ider (2-1) 6, Central-Coosa (0-2) 5, B.B. Comer (1-2) 1, Colbert Co. (2-1) 1, Luverne (2-0) 1, North Sand Mountain (0-2) 1, Whitesburg Chr. (1-2) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Brantley (19); 1-0; 252

2. Sweet Water (3); 2-0; 203

3. Pickens Co.; 2-0; 181

4. Maplesville; 3-0; 156

5. Millry; 2-0; 130

6. Loachapoka; 2-0; 102

7. Marion Co.; 3-0; 71

8. Decatur Heritage; 1-2; 44

9. Keith; 3-0; 42

10. Notasulga; 3-0; 29

Others receiving votes: McKenzie (1-1) 10, Wadley (3-0) 10, Cedar Bluff (1-1) 9, Linden (0-2) 4, Hackleburg (2-0) 3, Samson (2-1) 3, Sumiton Chr. (2-0) 2, Winterboro (2-1) 2, Red Level (1-1) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Escambia Aca. (22); 3-0; 264

2. Autauga Aca.; 2-0; 195

3. Pike Liberal Arts; 2-1; 171

4. Chambers Aca.; 3-0; 154

5. Morgan Aca.; 2-0; 119

6. Bessemer Aca.; 1-1; 88

7. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 1-1; 70

8. Glenwood; 1-2; 66

9. Patrician; 1-1; 47

10. Sparta; 2-0; 25

Others receiving votes: Lee-Scott (1-1) 13, Edgewood (3-0) 12, Macon-East (1-2) 10, Jackson Aca. (3-0) 8, Crenshaw Chr. (1-1) 7, Valiant Cross (1-0) 3, Banks Aca. (2-1) 1, South Choctaw Aca. (2-1) 1.

BamaCentral

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

