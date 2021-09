To anyone younger than the age of 20, the memory of the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001, may seem surreal. However, for those of us that experienced it first-hand, it remains one of those historic days etched in your memory for all the wrong reasons. America rallied in the days and years thereafter, and it is important that we continue to recognize the sacrifice so many people made during that time. The 9/11 Memorial and Veterans Park Committee members are committed to helping the citizens of today to “not forget” the lives that were lost that day and the lives of our Veterans who gave their lives over the years to safeguard our freedoms.