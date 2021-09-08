CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State Extension Master Gardener Webinar: Fueling the Fall Migration

Join Penn State Master Gardener Apprentice Heather Andrews at noon Friday, Sept. 10, for an in-depth look at the fall migration of the Monarch butterfly in the Fueling the Fall Migration webinar. This webinar will discuss migration, recommended keystone plants, and high-value nectar sources for fall. Heather will also address how you can get involved to support Monarch butterflies by reporting sights, creating your own pollinator patch, and exploring certification options for your property.

