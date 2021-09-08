Penn State Extension Master Gardener Webinar: Fueling the Fall Migration

Big yellow daffodils and bold red hybrid tulips are fantastic, but they’re just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to fall bulbs. Whether it is plants from completely different genera (Erythronium anyone?) or off-the-beaten path varieties within classic groups like tulips or hyacinths, there is a nearly endless array of wonderful bulbs to explore. And not only will these underrated varieties add excitement, diversity, and plant-nerd cred to your garden, but many of them are also vigorous growers that will out-perform the classics. In this engaging presentation you learn about unique species tulips that will perennialize and multiply each year and as well as a wide range of bulbs that thrive in a shady garden—and that is just for starters. Tune into this webinar to expand your fall bulb options and discover some new favorites.