Support a great cause, local organizations at the Wheels for Warriors Car Show
The second annual Wheels for Warriors Car Show will make its way to the Newville Community Park on West Street Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Proceeds from the show will benefit PA Wounded Warriors, a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization that supports Pennsylvania wounded warriors or Veterans in crisis. The last show, held in 2019, raised more than $3,000 for the organization, which all remained in Pennsylvania.www.shipnc.com
