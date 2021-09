According to Travis Branham of 247 Sports, one of the highest-rising talents in the class of 2022, Dominick Barlow, has committed to Overtime Elite. Over the course of the past few months, Pitt has been right near the top of every story regarding Barlow. Jeff Capel was the first high-major coach to offer Barlow, and was also the first and only college coach to host Barlow on an official visit.