Takeaway Tuesday: What we think we learned from the Notre Dame game

Among the many positives from Sunday: McKenzie Milton has plenty of magic left for the 2021 season. (photo by Steve Chase) In this week's Takeaway Tuesday I take a look at what we think we learned and what I think, I think after FSU's 41-38 overtime loss to Notre Dame on Sunday night. If you are familiar with this column, it approaches each game of the season as a season all of its own. What I think this week may be validated or changed because of what we see and think we learn from FSU's game against Jacksonville State this week. And as always we welcome you to share what you think, you think after the . . .