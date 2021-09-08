Free General Admission Parking Offered for All UL Home Games

ragincajuns.com

Louisiana Athletics has announced that general admission parking will be free for all patrons during the 2021 Ragin’ Cajuns football season.

The parking lot, which is located on West Congress across from Cajun Field, will open eight hours prior to kickoff on game day.

Fans can take advantage of the free parking for six games in 2021 at Cajun Field. The first of those comes this Saturday, September 11 when UL takes on the Nicholls State Colonels. The kick-off is set for 6:00 pm.

Remember, fans interested in attending games this season still have the option to purchase season tickets, single-game tickets, a McDonald’s Family Four Pack, or flex plans. For more information, call the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at the Cajundome at (337) 265-2170, visit the office in person, or click here .

The Ragin’ Cajuns Athletic Foundation has also announced a reduction in tailgating prices for the 2021 season. For more information on securing a tailgate or RV spot, call the RCAF office at (337) 851-7223 or email RCAF@louisiana.edu.