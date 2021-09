We’re on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer. Can we reflect for a moment? Don’t worry; it won’t be on our childhood issues. You will be pleased to know we’re going to reflect on reflections. Too deep? Allow me to explain. Over the years, we have sent many images to digital print that focus on reflections. It’s a fun way to be creative. And when well-executed, reflections are a sure-fire way to create images that will glue to the people’s eyes. Take a look.