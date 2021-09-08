CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Leon Slikkers retires from Tiara Yachts after 75 years in boating industry

By Andy Balaskovitz
mibiz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLAND — Leon Slikkers, a marine industry fixture whose boat-building career dates back to the 1940s, is retiring from Holland-based Tiara Yachts Inc., the company announced today. Slikkers, 93, most recently served as the company’s chairman while his son, Tom Slikkers, has run day-to-day operations as president and CEO since...

