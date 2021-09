In a game that was supposed to be the Minnesota Vikings’ to lose, the hometown Cincinnati Bengals had other ideas. Cincinnati established a lead and looked like it was going to win the game comfortably before the Vikings executed a comeback to send the game to overtime. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had been burned by being aggressive earlier in the game, but he went back to the well deep in overtime to put the team in a position to kick the game-winning field goal.