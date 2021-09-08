CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

SelectQuote Stock Bestows a Bargain Opportunity

By Jea Yu
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirect-to-consumer (DTC) insurance platform SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) stock has collapsed from a high of $33.13 to a low of $7.72 In six months to provide a potential bargain opportunity. The insurance platform sells a number of insurance policies from various insurers acting as a middleman, not an insurer. There are three segments Seniors, Life and Auto & Home. It also sells senior Medicare advantage and supplemental policies. The pandemic has caused consumers to consider getting health coverage especially with expanded open season extensions. SelectQuote enables consumers to compare policy coverage and pricing across a number of carriers to as the platform helps them shop for the best value. The Company also deems itself the nation’s number one term insurance company and has over two million users. The Company is not a new fintech or fly-by-night rather it has been in business for over 35 years. Recent analyst downgrades have plunged shares on weak guidance, but the reopening trends should provide a tailwind. Prudent investors can watch for opportunistic pullback levels for exposure in the DTC insurance market.

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Company#Insurance Policies#Insurance Coverage#Irr#Selectquote#Slqt#Life And Auto Home#Medicare#Fintech#Ebitda#Population Health#Phic#New Ma#Our Ma Ltv#Irr#Stochastic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksEntrepreneur

Why First Financial Northwest (FFNW) Stock Might be a Great Pick

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is First Financial Northwest, Inc. FFNW. This is because this security in the Banks - West space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is important...
StocksEntrepreneur

3 Lithium Stocks That Are Getting Ready to Charge

Lithium stocks have been some of the most volatile in 2021. One reason for this is their use in the production of lithium-ion batteries, which remain the dominant battery style for electric vehicles (EVs). However, for a number of reasons, including the global chip shortage, the EV revolution is stalled.
StocksEntrepreneur

Best Penny Stocks To Buy For A Short Squeeze? 4 To Watch Right Now

Right now, the search for penny stocks with high short interest is on. Monster breakouts from Support Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), Vinco Venture (NASDAQ:BBIG), and even Camber Energy (NYSE:CEI) have traders hungry for more. Setting the stage for all of this earlier in the year were companies like AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and GameStop (NYSE:GME), which, at this point, are the “OGs” of the short squeeze stocks.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is the Dip in Zoom Stock a Buying Opportunity?

Zoom Video’s (NASDAQ:ZM) second-quarter revenue topped $1 billion for the first time, but shares fell more than 15% as growth slowed. Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) rise, as the Russian tech company buys out Uber’s (NYSE:UBER) interest in several joint ventures. In this episode of MarketFoolery, Motley Fool analyst Maria Gallagher analyzes those stories and shares why Designer Brands’ (NYSE:DBI) amazing second-quarter report glosses over genuine challenges for the business.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Beaten-Up Stocks for Bargain Hunters

These stocks have been falling in value, but investors shouldn't be too quick to write them off, as they all have plenty of potential. Compared to their peers, these stocks are trading at attractive multiples. While they're all facing some near-term challenges, all three of these businesses could make for...
StocksZacks.com

Forget Bargains, Play 5 Stocks with Rising P/E Instead

Stocks with low P/E are always investors’ favorites as the ratio indicates undervaluation. This ratio is obtained by dividing a stock’s current market price by its historical or estimated earnings. It measures how much an investor needs to shell out per dollar of earnings. So, the golden rule is —...
StocksEntrepreneur

Are Penny Stocks on Robinhood Worth It? 3 to Watch This Week

3 Hot Penny Stocks to Watch on Robinhood Right Now. With so many penny stocks to buy on Robinhood, making the choice can be complicated. But, because there are so many options, there are also plenty of opportunities to make money with penny stocks on Robinhood. To understand it further, let’s go over why Robinhood is so important and what that means for investors.
StocksEntrepreneur

3 New Market Leaders to Buy on Dips

Being able to identify market leaders as they emerge is one of the best skills for traders and investors to work on developing. It’s a tactic that keeps you focused on only owning the best of the best in the market in order to maximize your gains and take advantage of institutional buying which drives prices higher. Oftentimes, these stocks are newer names that perhaps haven’t gotten a lot of exposure yet from financial media, which means being able to locate new market leaders early can lead to massive alpha for your portfolio.
Stocksrecordargusnews.com

STOCKS

(AP) — Stocks on Wall Street eased further from their recent highs Wednesday amid more signs that U.S. economic growth is being dampened by a resurgence in coronavirus cases and other challenges. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, its third straight drop. The benchmark S&P 500 was roughly split between gainers and losers, but weakness in technology, communication and financial stocks […]
StocksEntrepreneur

Mid-Cap ETFs Looking Good Amid Market Uncertainties

Wall Street has of late been surprising with rallies despite rising delta variant cases. Investors are however on the edge considering certain factors that might impact the current investing environment. Factors like surging delta variant cases and the Federal Reserve meeting where it might announce its plan to taper bond purchases are also raising worries. U.S. consumers also seem worried about the sustainability of economic recovery from the pandemic-led slump, surging delta variant threat and increasing inflation levels.
CarsStreet.Com

Electric Vehicle Opportunities? Invest in Product, Technology Stocks

Companies that build products and technology for the EV market without actually manufacturing the cars themselves may offer investors opportunities they haven't considered. Real Money's Jim Collins explored this idea recently in a piece identifying some of the plays he's keeping an eye on: Read Here Are 5 Electric Vehicle Accessory and Tech Names to Watch; and get more of his trading ideas and investing strategies.
StocksEntrepreneur

Stocks Stay Red All Week

Stocks just finished off this abbreviated week with their worst session in what’s now a five-day losing streak, leaving all of the major indices with sharp declines in just four days as investors worry about the delta variant’s impact. The NASDAQ saw the stiffest percentage drop of the week today...
Stocksnewsbrig.com

Sky-High Faang Stocks Were Never Anything But Screaming Bargains

(Bloomberg) — What explains the bull market’s ability to power on despite valuations that eclipse anything other than the dot-com bubble? Everything from passive investing to buybacks is trotted out to explain it, but the real reason is the uncanny predictability of corporate America’s earnings machine. Patience is being rewarded...
StocksEntrepreneur

Cloudflare (NET) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cloudflare (NET) closed at $127.48, marking a -0.4% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Coming into today, shares of the web security and content delivery company had gained 4.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.55%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy