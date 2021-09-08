SelectQuote Stock Bestows a Bargain Opportunity

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) insurance platform SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) stock has collapsed from a high of $33.13 to a low of $7.72 In six months to provide a potential bargain opportunity. The insurance platform sells a number of insurance policies from various insurers acting as a middleman, not an insurer. There are three segments Seniors, Life and Auto & Home. It also sells senior Medicare advantage and supplemental policies. The pandemic has caused consumers to consider getting health coverage especially with expanded open season extensions. SelectQuote enables consumers to compare policy coverage and pricing across a number of carriers to as the platform helps them shop for the best value. The Company also deems itself the nation’s number one term insurance company and has over two million users. The Company is not a new fintech or fly-by-night rather it has been in business for over 35 years. Recent analyst downgrades have plunged shares on weak guidance, but the reopening trends should provide a tailwind. Prudent investors can watch for opportunistic pullback levels for exposure in the DTC insurance market.