Teddy Bridgewater, 5 other Broncos players elected team captains

By Jon Heath
USA Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver Broncos players elected six team captains last week and coach Vic Fangio revealed the voting results after Monday’s practice. On offense, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and wide receiver Corutland Sutton were voted captains. On defense, outside linebacker Von Miller and safeties Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson were voted captains. Kicker Brandon McManus was voted the special teams captain.

