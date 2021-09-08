Teddy Bridgewater, 5 other Broncos players elected team captains
Denver Broncos players elected six team captains last week and coach Vic Fangio revealed the voting results after Monday’s practice. On offense, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and wide receiver Corutland Sutton were voted captains. On defense, outside linebacker Von Miller and safeties Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson were voted captains. Kicker Brandon McManus was voted the special teams captain.broncoswire.usatoday.com
