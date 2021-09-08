CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Sees Its Nuclear Arsenal as More Than a Deterrent

By William Schneider Jr.
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeijing is adding warheads, missiles and subs at an alarming rate. The goal is global dominance. The military threat from Beijing is accelerating at a pace few anticipated. Recently released satellite imagery shows that China is rapidly constructing nearly 300 hardened underground silos in its western desert to house intercontinental ballistic missiles. Also unexpected was the revelation that China recently began work on a third site of similar size near Ordos City that was not previously associated with ICBMs.

Chinadallassun.com

Chinese state media warns US of another 'deadly attack'

Beijing [China], September 12 (ANI): The editor of Chinese state media, Global Times, Hu Xijin on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack predicted that there will be another "deadly attack" in the US. "The September 11 attack was suicide attacks by 19 terrorists, but it was not the...
PoliticsWashington Examiner

China threatens to send warships inside US territorial waters

China, on Wednesday, threatened to send warships into U.S. territorial waters. The Global Times called on People's Liberation Army Navy warships to travel to "U.S. military bases in the Asia-Pacific and the U.S. allies' coastlines to conduct close-in reconnaissance operations and declare freedom of navigation." The editorial added that "the U.S. will definitely see the PLA show up at its doorstep in the not-too-distant future."
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
PoliticsWashington Times

Does China want war?

China has been flexing its naval muscles around Taiwan. In April, a Chinese aircraft carrier battle group conducted a six-day training drill off the coast of Zhejiang Province in the East China Sea and near Taiwan. In July, Beijing announced it would hold another military drill off Zhejiang for two weeks in July and early August, with all ships from other countries barred from entering the designated training zone.
Politicsabc17news.com

Japan, Vietnam sign defense transfer deal amid China worries

TOKYO (AP) — Japan can now give Vietnam defense equipment and technology under an agreement signed by the two countries Saturday. They’re stepping up military cooperation amid worries about China’s growing military influence. Japan’s defense ministry said it plans to deepen defense ties through multinational joint exercises and other means. The ministry said details about the transfer of specific equipment, including naval vessels, will be worked out in subsequent talks. The meeting between the Japanese and Vietnamese defense ministers in Hanoi coincided with a visit by China’s foreign minister. The agreement comes two weeks after the U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris travelled to Vietnam to strengthen ties with the Southeast Asian nation.
Washington, DCPosted by
In Homeland Security

Navy Movement Near Taiwan Causing More US-China Tension

U.S. Navy ships travel all over the world, but some of these excursions are not seen as innocent by other countries. In the past few weeks, for instance, U.S Navy ships have passed through the Taiwan Strait, which China sees as an act of provocation. After the fall of Kabul and the gleeful insults from Beijing heckling leaders in Washington, D.C., this activity by the Navy has taken on greater meaning and signals a future point of tension between the U.S. and China.
MilitaryInternational Business Times

South China Sea: US Carrier Group Brings More F-35 Stealth Fighters Into Tense Region

The U.S. and its allies seem to be making sure there are enough advanced F-35 stealth fighters in the South China Sea. The U.S. Navy sent one of its Nimitz-class carriers into the disputed waters earlier this week, adding to its teeth in the region in the form of F-35C Lightning II stealth fighter jets. The carrier and its strike group are carrying out maritime security operations in the region. In addition to the Carl Vinson, the strike group also includes the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain, destroyer USS Chafee and combat ship USS Tulsa.
Militarymilwaukeesun.com

Bombers will add to China's growing nuclear triad

Hong Kong, August 30 (ANI): The People's Liberation Army Rocket Force, which controls China's nuclear arsenal, has attracted much attention recently with the discovery of no fewer than 250 intercontinental ballistic-missile silos in three separate installations deep inside China. However, one other arm of China's nuclear triad is yet to appear - the H-20 strategic bomber.
Worldksl.com

North Korea may be expanding its nuclear weapon arsenal, IAEA says

A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva October 2, 2014. North Korea appears to have restarted a nuclear reactor that is widely believed to have produced plutonium for nuclear weapons, the U.N. atomic watchdog said. (Denis Balibouse, Reuters) — SEOUL — North Korea appears to have restarted a nuclear reactor that is widely believed to have produced plutonium for nuclear weapons, the U.N. atomic watchdog said in an annual report, highlighting the isolated nation's efforts to expand its arsenal.
Militarythebulletin.org

China’s nuclear missile silo expansion: From minimum deterrence to medium deterrence

US defense officials have claimed for several years that China is planning to at least double its nuclear warhead stockpile over the next decade, but without providing the public any details to back up their claim. That changed this summer, when two nongovernmental organizations—our own included—disclosed construction of what appears to be hundreds of new missile silos in central China.

