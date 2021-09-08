China Sees Its Nuclear Arsenal as More Than a Deterrent

U.S. Navy ships travel all over the world, but some of these excursions are not seen as innocent by other countries. In the past few weeks, for instance, U.S Navy ships have passed through the Taiwan Strait, which China sees as an act of provocation. After the fall of Kabul and the gleeful insults from Beijing heckling leaders in Washington, D.C., this activity by the Navy has taken on greater meaning and signals a future point of tension between the U.S. and China.