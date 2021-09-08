Poll: Consumer confidence on a downward trend

Manufacturing activity is slowing across the U.S. as the nation grapples with the Delta variant and significant supply-chain bottlenecks; the latest survey out of the Dallas Fed dramatically underperformed market expectations and traffic backups at West Coast ports are at multi-year highs. These concerns, among others, are weighing down consumer confidence—but not necessarily the S&P 500® Index. Could that change as we move into September? Comments out of Jackson Hole last week allayed any fears of a Fed taper kicking off in the immediate term, but with such a heavy balance sheet will the effects be any less dramatic a few months down the road? Finally, as inflation heats up in Germany—and across the Eurozone as a whole—manufacturing activity is slowing across Asia. China appears to be bearing much of this burden, experiencing nearly zero manufacturing growth in August as export orders slump and manufacturers cut staff. Will conditions grow worse as companies grapple with the sweeping new government regulations?