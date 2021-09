Following the EU’s removal of the US from its “safe list”, Italy has become the first European country to ramp up travel restrictions for US citizens.Any traveller who has been in the US within the past 14 days must produce evidence of a negative test result taken within three days of arrival, regardless of vaccination status, said the Italian authorities.Unvaccinated travellers from the US must also quarantine for five days and then be tested again before they are released.On 21 June, Italy had changed the rules to allow US travellers to enter without quarantining, as long as they could present...